You were probably asleep, but I caught Gary Jennings' first collegiate touchdown. It was around 11 p.m. Pacific, and I was seated behind what's ordinarily the third-base line at Chase Field in Phoenix.
At the time, I was covering West Virginia for The Dominion Post, and the Mountaineers' prize for an 7-3 season in 2015 was a trip to the Cactus Bowl.
Mid-tier bowl games are sort of like spring games with sponsors. No one cares about the outcome, save for a few try-hards, and coaches use the contests as opportunities to work underclassmen into the lineup.
Such was the case with Gary Jennings Jr., a former Stafford resident who was a true freshman at the time.
WVU's Skyler Howard (who, if you ever have 20 minutes to kill, come talk to me about him), threw for a school record 532 yards, and Jennings snagged one of his five touchdowns, a 64 yarder beaut he secured in stride and over the shoulder.
It was the start of something special in Morgantown for Jennings, who will almost certainly be drafted following a prolific statistical career with WVU. I touched base with him for a preview earlier this week, and (spoiler) I'll be at his folks' house during the draft.
So stay tuned.
