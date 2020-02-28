Buffalo Penn St Football

Yetur Gross–Matos (left) could become the first Fredericksburg-area product taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

 File / Barry Reeger / Associated Press

If you haven't, check out Taft Coghill Jr.'s piece on Chancellor graduate Yetur Gross-Matos, who's poised to become the Fredericksburg area's first first round NFL draft pick. Not bad for the former "fifth quarter" player.

Participation trophy of the week

Perhaps no one has better embodied the spirit of this award than former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who announced that he won't be participating in the workout portion of this week's NFL combine. Why subject yourself to a metric-driven meat market when you're gonna #securethatbag regardless?

