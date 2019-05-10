BREAKFAST LINKS
- Call it a Georgia to South Carolina connection. The standout Mountain View swimmer recently committed to the Gamecocks.
- Ready, shoot: That's the plan for Louisa senior Chris Shelton at Hampton University next season.
- It's not just the bullpen or the bumbling manager. The Nationals' problems run deep, Steve DeShazo writes.
- Colonial Forge's spring track teams ran a tough schedule ahead of the Commonwealth District; the Eagles call it "practice."
- There was some bounce in the Mountain View lax team's collective step following a victory over Colonial Forge Thursday night.
- A goalie switch "was a light switch" for Brooke Point's boys soccer team in a much-needed win over Massaponax.