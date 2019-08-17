RICHMOND—Let’s face it: Things aren’t looking great.
The Washington Redskins don’t have their star left tackle. Their receiving corps is considered one of the worst in the league, and among them, the top four all have some form of injury right now.
Neither Colt McCoy nor Case Keenum were particularly impressive in Richmond, and while the defense looks good on paper, it did last year as well before taking a nose dive midway through the season.
Washington has one of the league’s toughest opening schedules, with Philadelphia, Chicago and New England on tap in the first five games.
The path forward? It might be time for the Redskins to tank.
In the NBA and MLB, tanking has become synonymous with losing lots of games to accumulate top draft picks.
It’s slightly different in football. The salary cap is the most important thing, so tanking involves shedding high-priced veteran contracts in order to provide more flexibility in future seasons (often, losing is a side effect of this).
The Redskins wouldn’t be trying to lose—no NFL team does that. But they’d be fielding a roster that hurts their chances of winning. Doing so would allow the team to reach its competitive peak in 2–3 years, when quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is at his best but also still on his cost-controlled rookie contract.
The Redskins have done something similar once before, dumping Albert Haynesworth’s contract during a brief window between collective bargaining agreements where there was no salary cap, but that was later ruled illegal and the Redskins were given a severe cap penalty that lingered through the Mike Shanahan era.
If Washington is serious about building for the future behind Haskins, the goal should be to get any player who won’t be a contributor in 2–3 years off the books, while front-loading the contracts of players who will be, so they’re cheaper in future years.
Here’s what that might look like in Washington:
Trade Trent Williams: Williams is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, though he’s still indisputably one of the best left tackles in the game.
The question, though, is what Williams will be able to offer in two years, when Haskins is, hopefully, ready to contend for Super Bowls. And given Williams’ injury history, that’s less certain.
Trading Williams would take $13.6 million off of this year’s salary cap.
Cut Vernon Davis: Leaving Davis off this year’s 53-man roster would save $4.9 million against the cap, and while he’s worth the money he’s making, Davis is another example of a player who is unlikely to be contributing at a high level two seasons from now. Plus, it gives more of an opportunity to see if Jeremy Sprinkle is the future at the position.
(While Jordan Reed would create $6 million in cap savings, Reed is just 29, and is under contract through 2021. Even though he’s injury-prone, he’s worth the money when he’s healthy, and is likely to still be a top-tier NFL player at the end of his deal.)
Trade or cut Josh Norman: He’s under contract through the end of next year, and is a $14.3 million liability against this year’s salary cap. While nobody is pretending that Fabian Moreau is an equivalent talent, there’s also no need to pretend that Norman is in line for another big contract in Washington when his ends.
Cut Alex Smith: Here’s the end result of the first three moves—the ability to accelerate Smith’s cap hit into the 2019 season. Currently, Smith counts as $20.4 million of this year’s salary cap, and would be $21.4 million next year, then a $10.8 million hit in 2021.
Cutting him now would allow the Redskins to take a one-time hit of $42 million—completely crippling to this year’s team, but that’s also the point.
Freeing up space down the line would allow the Redskins to surround Haskins with more weapons when he’s ready to be the starter, but still on his affordable rookie contract.
Re-sign Brandon Scherff: The point of drafting good players is so they can contribute to the team for years, or even decades. Scherff, who was the fifth-overall selection in 2015, is exactly that player. His contract is up at the end of the year, and the Redskins would be wise to lock him down long-term.
Instead of needing financial shenanigans to make that work, the Redskins could draw up a deal that absorbs much of the hit this year, instead of one that kicks the can down the road, which is how they drew up this offseason’s deal with safety Landon Collins.
What it means: A team without Williams, Davis and Norman is unquestionably worse off, but it’s hard to argue those three players would mean the difference between making the playoffs and missing them in 2019.
With Keenum and McCoy struggling, and Haskins clearly in for a year of adjustment as he readies for the pro level, those players could mean the difference between, say, a five-win team and a seven-win team. That’s significant, but hardly something worth sacrificing future gains for.
The Redskins have two weeks until final cuts must be turned in to the league office. That’s two weeks to realize that tanking in 2019 could be the path to future success.