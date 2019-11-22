Briar Woods at North Stafford volleyball

Ashley Blackwell (left), Xianna Dixon (center) and Victoria Barrett of North Stafford celebrate a point against Briar Woods in the state semifinals at North Stafford on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2109.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Around the same time this newsletter hits your inbox, the North Stafford volleyball team might wake up as state champions. Here's how the Wolverines reached the title tilt in comeback fashion.

BREAKFAST LINKS

Tags

Load comments