Around the same time this newsletter hits your inbox, the North Stafford volleyball team might wake up as state champions. Here's how the Wolverines reached the title tilt in comeback fashion.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Louisa and Patrick Henry-Ashland might be only 30 miles apart, but the two schools hadn't clashed on the gridiron since the Jimmy Carter administration. That changed Friday night.
- With only 14 players, the St. Michael football team needed their namesake to protect them in battle. On the Warriors' "miraculous" state title run.
- It's a good time to be a Division-I men's basketball basketball player in the Commonwealth, writes Steve DeShazo.
