Getting older does not equate with becoming sad and lonely. Many older adults are happy living active, productive lives. But there is no doubt, as we get older our world is constantly changing.
Whether it’s retirement, loss of a spouse, loss of friends, moving to a new place, or dealing with health challenges, most of us experience significant change in circumstances as we age.
How we respond to these changes varies among us. Some people work hard to stay connected to family and friends and to stay engaged.
But for others, this is more difficult—they begin to withdraw from friends and family and familiar activities. They may become at risk for social isolation and loneliness. We all need to stay connected and engaged—regardless of age.
An estimated one in five adults over age 50—at least 8 million—are affected by isolation.
Research shows that the negative health consequences of chronic isolation and loneliness may be especially harmful for older adults, according to the Administration on Community Living’s “Expand Your Circles—Prevent Isolation and Loneliness as you Age” brochure. They can lead to physical and emotional problems.
Prolonged isolation can be as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
The brochure lists some factors that place a person at greater risk for social isolation:
• Living alone
• Mobility or sensory impairment
• Major life transitions or losses
• Low income or limited financial resources
• Being a caregiver for someone with a serious condition
• Psychological or cognitive challenges
• Inadequate social support
• Rural, unsafe and/or inaccessible neighborhood
• Transportation access challenges
• Language barriers
• Age, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and/or gender identity barriers
The good news is that with greater awareness, we can take steps to maintain and strengthen our ties to family and friends, expand our social circles and become more involved in the community around us.
Having a social network that meets our needs means different things to each of us.
Here are some steps you can take to stay connected:
• Nurture and strengthen existing relationships. Invite people over for coffee or call them to suggest a trip to a museum or to see a movie.
• Schedule a time each day to call a friend or visit someone.
• Meet your neighbors—young and old.
• Don’t let being a non-driver stop you from staying active. Find out about your transportation options. (In Planning District 9 you can call FAMS – at 540-829-5300 or visit www.fams.org
• Use social media like Facebook to stay in touch with long-distance friends, or write an old-fashioned letter.
• Stay physically active and include group exercise in the mix, like joining a walking club.
• Take a class to learn something new and, at the same time, expand your circle of friends.
• Revisit an old hobby you’ve set aside and connect with others who share your interests.
• Volunteer to deepen your sense of purpose and help others.
• Visit your local community wellness or senior center and become involved in a wide range of interesting programs. For Senior Center information, call Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services at 540-825-3100 or visit www.rrcsb.org.
• Check out faith-based organizations for spiritual engagement, as well as to participate in activities and events.
• Get involved in your community by taking on a cause, such as making your community more age-friendly. Contact Aging Together at www.agingtogether.org or call 540-829-6405.
Each year, Aging Together hosts a “Senior” Prom or dance. This year, the theme is “Sock Hop”! We invite you to come boogie woogie with rock and roll, swing, and jitterbug tunes from your favorite oldies. Bring your camera or cell phone for photos with the vintage car. There will be door prizes, party favors and more.
Each year, a prom kng and queen are selected. Please join us for this free event.
To register to attend. info@agingtogether.org or call 540-829-6405. For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please give us a call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.