RICHMOND—Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner for the 2020 presidential nomination, will travel to Richmond next week for a fundraiser, according to the Biden campaign.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, but no other details were available on the time and location. A Biden campaign spokeswoman said a decision has not been made on whether the event will be open to the press.
Local real estate developer Charlie Diradour said he and his wife, Dr. Ann Ritter, are involved in the group co-hosting the Biden event.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Diradour said in an interview Wednesday. “I firmly believe that in this time of political chaos when we’ve got a president who is all over the board, we need someone of the vice president’s judgment and character to lead this country.”
Biden has already been endorsed by Rep. Donald McEachin, D–4th, whose district covers the entire city of Richmond.
Virginia, which will hold its presidential primary on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday, hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of 2020 campaign activity, but Biden isn’t the first Democratic candidate to make an appearance in the state.
Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke made a campaign swing through the state in April. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend Ind., spoke at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s annual gala in June, as did Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Early presidential polls have shown Biden, who served under former President Barack Obama, atop the sizable field of Democratic hopefuls since he announced his campaign in April.