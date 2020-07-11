Today, let’s ponder some dates that were big in 20th-century writings.
First, there was “1984,” the novel George Orwell published in 1949. At the moment of the book’s release, 1984 was 35 years away and part of the distant future.
Today, 1984 is 36 years in our past, but some of the English author’s predictions seem to be coming true, albeit a few decades past his futuristic schedule.
Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” published in 1953, was set in the early 21st century. It appears that his prediction of book-burning and the elimination of history might be right on target.
Several times in recent weeks, I have heard people talk about burning all the history books and forcing the states to rewrite them, leaving out all mention of the American Civil War. It is unfortunate that book-burning, which occurred in Germany under Hitler, is even discussed, but in these troubling times, there are some who would turn the fictional “Fahrenheit 451” into an American reality.
Have you ever watched the James Bond thriller “Goldfinger”? If you have, you might remember that villain Aurie Goldfinger was going to explode a dirty bomb in Fort Knox, causing all the gold stored there to become radioactive for 58 years. That would mean that his personal gold stash would skyrocket in value on the world market.
The movie came out in 1964, so two years from now—in 2022—the 58 years would be up and the half-life of that radioactive dust would make the Fort Knox gold safe to handle again.
Goldfinger appears to be about 60 years old in that film, so he would have been dead long before the gold was safe—unless he lived to be 122. Fifty-eight years in 1964 seemed an eternity, but there are those around who remember the movie’s prediction. Time sure flies when you’re having fun.
Speaking of 1964, that was the year that World War III occurred in Nevil Shute’s 1957 novel “On the Beach,” about the aftermath and radioactive fallout from atomic bombs that destroyed all human life on Earth.
That story, which was set in 1965, was made into a movie with Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner. When it came to theaters in 1959, it scared everyone near to death. Word spread, and some people were too frightened to see it.
Well, 1964 came and went and there was no World War III and no human extermination, although we came close with the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.
In 1982, Prince had a musical hit with “1999.” If you recall the lyrics, everyone was going to “party like it’s 1999.”
Unfortunately, much of the party atmosphere turned to anxiety when it was predicted that because of computer malfunctions, the world as we know it might shut down at midnight 2000. It was called Y2K and people stockpiled food and water just in case.
Like World War III in 1964, Y2K was a flop—in the good sense. Scientists worked to fix any problems with computers believing that we were really returning to 1900 and the moment passed almost uneventfully.
We also lived through the 1990s prediction that the world would end in 2012 when the Mayan calendar ran out. The History Channel, which pushed the idea, has never been the same since.
We’ve got one more predicted date to get past—2062. What is the significance of that? Well, if you grew up watching “The Jetsons,” you would know that was the year in which that cartoon show was set.
Will we be flying around in personal helicopters in 2062? Well, we’re already making deliveries with drones, so we seem well on our way.
Of course, with this coronavirus pandemic, we seem headed in the other direction. By 2062, our society might be more in keeping with “The Flintstones.”
I guess the point of all this is that no one knows what the future holds, or at least the exact dates of events. And that’s good.
But there are those who will keep the prognostications coming, and occasionally they will be right.
But I’m not ordering my personal helicopter just yet.
