King George authorities are investigating a report of an armed robbery Friday night in a county trailer park.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 8:30 p.m. from a man who said that he and his friend had just been robbed in the Princess Anne Trailer Park.
The victims had come from Fredericksburg to meet with two men in the trailer park. During the conversation, the alleged robbers suddenly displayed guns and demanded the victims’ money and belongings.
Wharton said the suspects got away with cash, a watch and other items.
Wharton said the robbers fled on foot and the victims, who were uninjured, left the trailer park in their vehicle. They met with deputies in a nearby parking lot.
Deputies searched the area for the alleged suspects without success.
Police declined to say why the victim went to the trailer park and did not release a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/775-2049.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.