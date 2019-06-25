A 65-year-old King George man was arrested Tuesday on child-pornography charges following a raid of his home, authorities said.
Gregory P. Hartwig is charged with four counts of reproducing child pornography. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
King George Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said police raided a home in the Dahlgren area after a tip was received by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip was forwarded to King George authorities and a search warrant was obtained. King George is a member of the task force.
During the Tuesday morning raid, Wharton said detectives seized an extensive amount of computer equipment and printed photographs containing sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent children.
Wharton said the investigation is ongoing.