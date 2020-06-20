Andrew Knaggs, who is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s District 7, held the first in-person meet-and-greet post COVID-19 lockdown in Culpeper on Thursday evening at the local GOP headquarters on Main Street.

Delegates will elect the Republican candidate in the party’s convention in Caroline County on July 18. At the Thursday event, Knaggs spoke about his recent experience as an appointee of the Trump administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism. He is an attorney and West Point graduate, and served as a Green Beret with the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Other GOP candidate hopefuls are Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland; Chesterfield nonprofit leader Tina Ramirez; Army veteran Andrew Knaggs; Chesterfield County teacher Pete Greenwald; and Coast Guard veteran Jason Roberge. The 7th District includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties, and large parts of Chesterfield and Henrico.

On Tuesday Culpeper voters will have the opportunity to select a Republican candidate to challenge Sen. Mark Warner.

Tags

Load comments