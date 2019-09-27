Fredericksburg Baseball

Construction crews were at work Wednesday preparing the site of Fredericksburg’s new ballpark.

 Photos by PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

The first few weeks of the high school football season are just fine, appetizers for what's to follow. On Friday, district play—the gridiron's main course if you will—opened and brought with it the return of some heated rivalries. Some of the grudge matches boil down to geography and others history, writes Taft Coghill Jr.

BREAKFAST LINKS

Tags

Load comments