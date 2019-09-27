The first few weeks of the high school football season are just fine, appetizers for what's to follow. On Friday, district play—the gridiron's main course if you will—opened and brought with it the return of some heated rivalries. Some of the grudge matches boil down to geography and others history, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Fredericksburg baseball is confident in its ability to open the 2020 season in its yet-to-be constructed stadium. Find that and more updates on the incoming Carolina League franchise.
- Uber-talented North Stafford outside hitter Victoria Barrett is taking her skills to New Mexico State. In this week's high school notebook.
