I have known Kathy Campbell both on a personal and professional level for several years now.
She is a very hard-working, energetic, self-made, successful, small business owner and passionate person who is very involved in our community and wishes to broaden her service on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
I would highly recommend you give her your support in the upcoming election on Nov. 5.
She will be very engaged and represent her constituents how they should be represented.
She will listen! And she will be very accessible.
You can ask her how she stands on issues that involve not just our district, but that affect the entire county and the town. ‘
She has a vision for Culpeper that will encourage business growth, a sensible approach to solar-power production, keeping and promoting our jewel of a community as the attractive destination it has become.
Affordable housing is a concern of Kathy’s. Keeping taxes low is a priority. Education and transportation are priorities.
We enjoy good infrastructure in our region. Look around: Construction has been on the move, and development all around us is going gangbusters again.
We need people in office who will help direct that growth in a sensible and business-friendly approach, while helping to maintain the quality of life we the people of Culpeper enjoy.
As a longtime resident of over 50 years in this county, I encourage you to show your support for Kathy Campbell.
Don’t take a gamble, when you can count on Campbell to get the job done right.
Ron Leftwich
Culpeper
