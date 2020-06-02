I am so proud of the Culpeper community for its willingness to pull together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I visited a grocery store on Saturday and noted that the store had executed several precautions to protect their employees and customers and an estimated 98% of all customers were sporting masks: colorful, creative, and simplistic.
We are surely on the road to recovery, which brings me to our small business owners especially—but not only—those that have continued to provide us with prepared food options.
I am grateful that they soldiered on so that I did not have to eat the same old boring meals day in and day out. I know it has not been easy and I am wondering what we can do to lighten their financial burden.
I came up with an idea that might help our local businesses. Could our town and/or county governments offer them a reduction in whatever taxes they are charged for the period that their revenue was drastically reduced if not eliminated altogether? There is precedence for waiving taxes when trying to promote new business, so I am thinking it could be done.
There may be other ways as well, so let’s get busy and see what we can do. If you agree or have another similar idea, please contact your local council member or county supervisor.
Could we also think about a community day of mourning for those who lost their lives to the virus?
