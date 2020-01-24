The gun-rights rally on Monday, Jan. 20, was a wonderful display of the typical, law-abiding and peaceful gun owner.
The fact that there were well over 22,000 gun owners together without incident is proof that guns do not kill people. PEOPLE kill people.
Surprised that there were no violent clashes with groups such as neo-Nazis? It wasn't simply the fact that some were arrested beforehand. Groups like that are cowards who realize that those who were standing up for their Second Amendment right to bear arms would not stand for their antics and would shut them down in short order. In other words, the area around the Capitol that day was not a "soft target," and therefore not very appealing to the lawbreaking element.
For those of you who would dare invoke Jesus Christ in your arguments against weapons for self-defense, allow me to quote what He said to His disciples prior to His arrest in Luke 22:35-36: "And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye any thing? And they said, Nothing. Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip; and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one."
The right to defend oneself is given directly by God and not man.
Tammy Schulte
Culpeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.