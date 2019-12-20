As a kid, I really wanted toys. I wanted to get a gift, but that didn’t happen in our family. We were very poor, and I realized I wasn’t going to get any gifts.
But Christmas was still my favorite holiday, because it meant that the family got together and that we did things together, and that was more important than the gifts. That became more important. I didn’t understand that about the gifts as a kid, but as I grew older, I grew to appreciate that time and it’s still my favorite time.
We would have ponche Navideño, a punch made with fruits that are typical of our country. That’s probably my favorite. It’s very typical of Christmastime. And there were always tamales.
We’d always go to church at Christmas to celebrate the newness—the new Christmas that’s coming and bringing in the new year. We always give thanks to God for that new year that we’re going to celebrate and begin afresh.
Everyone would be happy at church as we celebrated the birth of Christ.
[Christmas] was very hard when I was a newcomer [in the U.S.]. I didn’t have a family. So I felt very alone. But now, it’s not that way. We know people, we have friends and we’ve been very warmly received. We have our own family. We’ve been able to go to people’s homes and we share with other people. So we’ve made our family kind of substitutes [for the one we left behind] and it keeps us from feeling so alone.
[Christmas] is definitely both a sad and a happy time for me. I get sad when I think about my family and the time before I came here and the people that aren’t here. I would just like to feel that hug of my mother and my brothers and my sisters just one more time, but that isn’t possible.
But it’s also a happy time, because I’ve created a new family. Overall, I’m happy here.
An ideal Christmas would be to be with my family [those who are still in Mexico]—to be able to hug them and re-create some of the memories from when I was younger. But they’re very far away and that can’t happen. But that would be my greatest wish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.