When we were little, we got what my mother could afford to give us for Christmas.
We made ourselves very contented with it. We used to get a little gift, not that much, a little doll or something. We used to hang our stockings up, and it had an orange, a little candy and nuts.
I’m not ashamed to say we came up very poor. My father died when I was 6 years old, and my mother used to wash clothes [and do other work], and we made out the best way we could. I had two brothers and three sisters, and my oldest brother, Bennie Crump, and my mother took care of us, and that’s how we lived.
But you know what? I never remember being poor. We just had everything we needed. We didn’t really know any difference. There were people who were better off than we were, but we were very happy. We got along beautiful together.
We used to walk up to Sylvannah Baptist Church for Sunday school, and I was baptized down here in the river. We used to go up to [a relative’s house] in a horse and buggy to parties and things like that.
When I was 16, my mother and brother and I moved to New York. We had family there.
I always did domestic work, and I worked for one family, he was a doctor. I’m not ashamed to tell people what kind of work I did, not ashamed at all.
I got married, and I was very happy. I had no children, but I [enjoyed] everybody else’s children. I’ve been married and widowed twice.
When we built this home, my husband and I moved down here. I think this house must be about 30 years old.
I’m the only one of my siblings still alive. Everybody else is gone. But I don’t get lonely. I have some beautiful friends, and they come to see me. And I love to talk on the telephone.
I have day help and evening help, and sometimes I do my own cooking. Today, I’m going to make chicken and rice and carrots, and my night aid is going to have dinner with me.
Everybody asks me the same thing [about the secret to a long life], and I say, no children. But I always took good care of myself, I’m very fussy with myself. I’m very particular. I like to dress nice.
How long am I going to live? That I really don’t know. I hope I can live here all my life, but I might have to go to my niece’s. But as of now, I’m looking forward to just living in my own home.
