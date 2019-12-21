Hear from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10 for The Free lance-Star's Century of Seasons.

As a 30-something adult, the holidays for her are a break from real life, a time to unwind from her job—the break comes right after end-of-semester exams, "the most stressful time" at work—and feel like a little kid again, though without waking up at the crack of dawn like she used to.

A CENTURY OF SEASONS is a series about holiday memories, shared from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10. Videos of each person and the entire series is available at fredericksburg.com.

FAVORITES

HOLIDAY SONG: When it comes to music, it changes daily. Today, I was listening to "Fairytale of New York" [by The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl] which is probably in the top 5. I also like the Judy Garland version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" [by Slade]. And I grew up listening to all the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas music.

HOLIDAY MOVIE: Probably "Home Alone," which I wouldn't have said a few years ago. If it's on, I will always watch "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Miracle on 34th Street."

BEST GIFT EVER RECEIVED: I got a compound bow for archery, when I was around 12. I was really excited. I was kind of obsessed with Robin Hood.

BEST GIFT EVER GIVEN: A couple of years ago, I made a photo album for my grandmother on Shutterfly, because they had all these photos that were unorganized, so I scanned them all and put them in a little book. That went over a lot better than I anticipated. In fact, [my grandparents, who have since passed away] asked if I could make another one, so they could both have one. It was very sentimental, all these photos from when my dad was a kid.