For me, the holidays are a break. A break from everything. I get to leave Fredericksburg and go to my parents’ house [in the mountains in Rockbridge County] where I don’t have work, I don’t have to pay for laundry.
It’s not like [Christmas] is less exciting [as an adult than as a child]—it’s more calm, but still important. I’m not waking up at the crack of dawn to see what’s down there. I know what’s down there, nothing’s changed from the night before. But it’s nice for that to be what I have to focus on that day and not lesson planning, grading, talking to parents. Just not having to adult as much.
We were raised Episcopalian, but I wouldn’t say we have a super religious holiday, especially since where my parents live, the Episcopal church is so small, they don’t have a full-time priest. So you know, it’s the Christmas tree, presents, mimosas. Just me, my parents and my sister.
When I was a kid, we’d wake up at 6 a.m. and go downstairs to see the presents. We don’t wake up at 6 anymore! Sometimes my mom has to wake us up.
There was a string of years when I was really young where I was intent on catching Santa in the act. So I would stay up what I thought was very late—but it was probably only like 10 or 11—and I would have a stockpile of Coke that had to have Santa on it, and I would have Christmas lights piled up, so technically my lights were off, and I would read and stuff, but inevitably, I fell asleep.
I had plans, I’d written things down—like how I’m going to stay awake, how I’m going to catch him. I very specifically had to have the Coke cans with Santa on them, otherwise it wasn’t going to work. And then I would hear noises but I would think, “Oh, my parents are still awake, that’s not Santa.”
Every year I did this and every year I fell asleep and I’d kick myself in the morning.
I don’t remember specifically when I stopped believing in Santa, but there was a period where I was trying to convince my sister [who is four years younger] that he was real. It was probably around fourth or fifth grade and I would assume that point is when I stopped believing, because I so adamantly wanted her to continue believing.
My ideal holiday would be lazy. Just hang out watching Christmas movies the night before, go to bed when you’re tired, wake up when you’re ready and just slowly get into the day, nice breakfast, tea, a couple of presents, maybe put some Christmas music on or another Christmas movie, and just extend it as long as possible.
