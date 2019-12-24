What I like about Christmas is that we get presents from Santa. He comes and sets presents around the tree. We don’t have a chimney, so he does magic. And the Easter Bunny does magic, too.
I like that my family is around, my mommy and my grandparents and my brother and my daddy, and it makes joy. I open presents and I go to my grandparents’ house and open presents and I go to my dad’s house and open more presents and more and more!
[At my grandparents’ house], they put out a little bowl and you close your eyes and pick out a name and they get to open the present first.
[I hope I get] a new Barbie house this year. It has a pool and a purple slide. I saw it in Walmart but it’s too much money, so I’ll get it for Christmas.
My favorite Christmas food is cookies and milk. I like to make it. I put sprinkles and some icing on it. For Santa, I leave cookies and milk and for the reindeer, I leave carrots. And the elves help them.
One time, I put the star on top of the tree. I had to tiptoe on a chair because it was high.
I love Christmas and it’s love.
And that’s how I do Christmas!
