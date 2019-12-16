JEAN GRAHAM

Jean Graham, who failed history her junior year of high school, became an active member of the King George Historical Society later in life—and even earned an associate's degree in art when she was in her 50s.

The 83-year-old uses her skills to design holiday ornaments that the society sells and to dress up exhibits at the King George Museum, said Elizabeth Lee, who stressed that she and Graham manage the museum and that Graham is not her assistant, even though that's what it says in the newsletter. Graham writes the society's newsletter.

Graham was born in Washington and lived in King George between the ages of 9 and 15. She and her late husband, Charles, a retired firefighter in Washington, moved back to the county in 1988. She has a waterfront home on the Potomac River and says she wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

She has three children and is "Grammie" to six, ages 15 to 29.