EVERY YEAR we do a wreath-making adventure, I guess you could call it.
We go up into Maryland, where I have a friend that I’ve been friends with since 1962. We collect the greenery, and we have “bunchers” that make little bunches of greens. We use holly, we use every kind of green you can think of, crow’s feet that grows out in the woods, everything. I’m not real particular about the greens as long as the wreath is nice and full and pretty.
There’s a lot more people coming now because the daughter of my friend has it at her house. She lives on a big old horse farm out in Maryland, one of those northern places. It was freezing cold there this year, I know that.
My daughter was there. My son, he portrayed Santa Claus. They always have Santa for the little kids and everybody brings a dish. It’s a big deal, an all-day deal, and this year, we probably made about 25 or 30 wreaths.
I put a big old red bow on my wreath and hang it on the front door. Actually, my bow this year has red and white polka dots. It just caught my eye.
I might add that when I grew up, we had what they called a hard candy Christmas. We were not rich people by any means. I don’t remember ever having a tree at my house. We always went to my maternal grandmother’s house for Christmas.
One year, I got a stocking. It was my grandfather’s stocking; it was my grandfather’s sock, actually. And it had in it hard candy, walnuts and a tangerine. And that was it. It wasn’t full of toys.
These are my grandkids’ stockings, [pointing to beautiful stockings personalized with names and adorned with individual charms]. I did the cross-stitching on the first four. That’s the one for my oldest granddaughter, Valerie. She’s going to be 30 in February.
I try to put on ornaments each year that have some meaning, like with Valerie, there’s a cowboy boot for when she moved to Nashville. There’s the Eiffel Tower, when she went over to France, and there’s a kangaroo for when she was a nanny in Australia for a while.
I really didn’t have any traditions when I was a child, and it makes me feel good [to have them now]. My kids like it and my grandkids love it.
