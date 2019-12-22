+10 A Century of Seasons Hear from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10 for The Free lance-Star's Century of Seasons.

Kelsey Chavers, 21 For University of Mary Washington senior Kelsey Chavers, 21, the holiday season is all about family, food, laughter and some lengthy—and just a tiny bit competitive—games of UNO. At UMW, she's been active with the campus gospel ensemble Voices of Praise and with the James Farmer Multicultural Center. The Charlottesville native graduates this month with a degree in geography. In January, she'll start work as a GIS specialist with a Charlottesville-based company.

ABOUT THE SERIES A CENTURY OF SEASONS is a series about holiday memories, shared from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10. Videos of each person and the entire series is available at fredericksburg.com.