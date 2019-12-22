To me, the holiday season definitely means family—seeing aunts, uncles and cousins I haven’t seen all year. I’m an only child, but my mom is one of 10 children, so at the very least, there are probably 25 people celebrating with us. At the very least.
We definitely cook a lot—the family loves to cook. Classics in our family are homemade rolls, green bean casserole, mac and cheese. My mom makes the world’s best corn pudding. And lots and lots of cakes and pies, oh my goodness!
We play a lot of games. UNO is one of our family favorites and it gets very competitive every year! We sit around and laugh and drink lattes with cinnamon sticks. My uncle loves putting real cinnamon sticks in his lattes.
I like to open one present on Christmas Eve. I’m very, very impatient, so I always try to shake the boxes to see which is the heaviest or what I think contains the most so I can get the most out of that night! And then the next morning is when all the real fun happens.
My ideal holiday—I love ice skating. I don’t think anyone else in my family loves it as much as I do, but I think if we could take the whole family out to an ice skating rink during the holidays, an outdoor one, that would be so fun. So many memories, so much laughter, all of the falling—it would be hilarious.
My favorite holiday memory is from when I was a really young child. I asked my dad what he wanted and he said he wanted a brand new Toyota Highlander. I woke up Christmas morning and ran outside and looked out the window and I was like, “Well, I put it on my Christmas list, but I guess Santa didn’t bring it for you!” And so I always remember that.
