Decorate and bake, bake and decorate. That’s what I do in December.
I love to cook. It makes me feel good.
[For Santa’s visit at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club], I do 10 different kinds of cookies. Christmas mice, reindeer, snowmen with the little pretzel arms and then I do all those cutouts, the Santas, the bells, the trees, I do lemon cookies, those mint cookies and candy cane meringues and something-another chocolate. I know I got a lot to do in three days.
And then we’re Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at Mary Walter Elementary School. And then I do community stuff. If someone dies, I get the Ruritan Club ready to serve food and everything.
I decorate at the Ruritan building. I do the Christmas tree and the Girl Scouts [from Troop 1757] help me. They help me for the Santa [visit] too, help me get the cookies out and serve punch. Some of these Girl Scouts came up to see Santa Claus and one of them is 18 years old now, so I’ve been with them a long time.
[My husband] Bill says, How do you do it, Lettie? When those little kids come in [to see Santa] and there’s one little boy, he comes in every year, and he goes, ‘Aah, my wish has come true.’ A little boy does this now. Every year.
He says, ‘I just can’t wait, I just can’t wait.’
He wants the cookies. The kids just sit there and drool because we try not to let them to eat cookies until they see Santa and get their pictures taken.
My heart’s just full. That makes Christmas for me.
The Ruritan people, they all want my cherry and blueberry pies. My thing that I think is the best is my pound cake. You make it with sour cream and cream cheese, and it doesn’t ever dry out. Think about it, all that sour cream and cream cheese. I fix all my friends and neighbors little Christmas packages [with baked goods].
I enjoy making people happy. You know? When they come in there and sit down and say, “Lettie, oh my God, this is so good.” Wouldn’t that make you feel good? And it’s decorated so nice, and we’ve had the decorations in the Ruritan club for years and years and years. Anybody that doesn’t want stuff, we take their donations.
We’ve got tinsel that I’ll betcha has been in there for 50 years. Everybody says you can’t throw that away, so I don’t. I put it around the windows. It’s red and gold and it’s just yucky looking, but hey, we just decorate it up.
