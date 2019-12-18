Hear from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10 for The Free lance-Star's Century of Seasons.

LETTIE GLENZ

During the 30 years that Lettie Glenz worked as a cashier and bakery manager at Giant Food stores from Northern Virginia to Fredericksburg, she felt guilty about the hours she was away from her three children.

"I always said, 'Let me get through work and I will give back to you all,' " and she did. She retired in 2004 and has devoted herself to family, community and grandchildren. When her five grandsons were younger, she drove to their homes in Culpeper or Fredericksburg to babysit and often takes them on tours of local parks, towns and sights.

She and her husband, Bill, married in 1983 and live in southern Fauquier County, next to the home where she was raised by Leroy and Ella Mae Day. The Glenzes own a tax service in Culpeper, and both are active members of the Sumerduck Ruritan Club.