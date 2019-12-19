I missed my first Christmas on a deployment to the Arabian Gulf during the first Gulf War in 1991. I came home and had a lot of fun, and then I got deployed again in 1993.
When I got home from that deployment, [my ex-wife] got pregnant with our first child. Actually, she got pregnant after each deployment to the Gulf War, [our two sons] could be called deployment babies.
When you miss holidays together—because I was in the Navy, deployed on warships—you compensate. That’s my word for it. I mean, there’s nothing you can do about it, right? It is what is, and you compensate, you make up for it, you spend money you don’t have buying gifts and you make promises that you make good on, but they’re extravagant and spectacular.
And you’re shocked the next time it happens, and you miss an important event like a holiday or a birthday or an anniversary.
I’d be gone for six to nine months, and I was deployed a dozen times. They were always in austere situations, you’re standing a lot of watch throughout the day, you’re getting very little sleep and you’re making decisions about combat.
On the holiday itself, you would always do something with each other, on Skype or some kind of connectivity, if you had the opportunity. Unfortunately, that stuff is not quite as passionate and romantic as Ronald Reagan’s letters to Nancy, because letters are everything.
I think the key is communicating and letting everyone know how important it is what you’re doing and compensating, either before or after, for being gone—wanting to make it up, make things right, make things good. You’re always trying to put a supportive light on that for your kids and for each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.