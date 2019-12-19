MARK LIERSCH

Mark Liersch grew up in Northern California, joined the Navy in 1989 and spent 24 years in the service. He was an officer in surface warfare and retired a lieutenant commander. He and his wife married two years after he enlisted, and they had two sons before they eventually divorced.

Liersch, 52, retired from the Navy in 2013 and spent five years at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren as a contractor with the Navy Air and Missile Defense Command. Last year, he started work at the Pentagon.

"They like to hire us back and call us consultants, keep the old guard on the bench for a while and train the young guys up," he said.

He and his wife, Maria, live in downtown Fredericksburg.