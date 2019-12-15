Isn’t that odd? Five years in the service and I only remember one Christmas, and that was in 1941.
[World War II] had been declared, and I went to work in a dispensary, but I got appendicitis. I went to the hospital, and they did surgery and I spent Christmas in the hospital recuperating.
When I was well enough to travel by train, I joined my group at Portsmouth, Va., for hospital corps school.
It’s so strange I got all of that memory blocked out because I’ve always loved Christmas. First of all, I’m a Catholic and I love the pageantry.
But I saw some terrible things [during the war]. I never liked talking about it because I get too sentimental, I’m a Frenchman, you know. The things that happened at the front, I don’t like to remember. It was bloody, blood and guts, and you know we were all kids, 17 and 18 years old.
The landings, that’s what I hated the most, getting off the ship onto the [patrol torpedo] boats. You had to climb down these rope ladders and we had these heavy packs on our backs and we had to get down into the boats and then we would circle and go around and around, and then we would go in, wave by wave. I usually went in the first or second wave because you had to have a medic there.
I used to kid and say for ages I thought my name was Doc because that’s what everybody called [the Navy corpsmen]. We were very highly prized in those days, I’ll tell you that. We could do no wrong as far as the servicemen were concerned. The boys. They respected us.
I landed on le Shima [Island in Japan] and Okinawa. I did three landings with the Marines and two with the Army. I was lucky. I wasn’t hurt, none of my group was hurt.
We did blood transfusions when they used blood plasma, we did bandages, we did everything we could for the boys: first aid, cleaning wounds and holding hands, praying with them. Most everybody, the first thing they called for was Mama. We heard that, we heard that a lot.
After five landings, they said, ‘You had enough.’ You can only absorb so much.
But you know, you do what you gotta do. I always thought I led a good life, I never hurt anybody. I think that’s very important. Love and happiness, that’s my claim my fame. Love and happiness, they go together.
