A CENTURY OF SEASONS is a series about holiday memories, shared from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10. Videos of each person and the entire series is available at fredericksburg.com.

MAURICE 'RICK' HUBERT

Maurice 'Rick' Hubert wasn't blessed with a good family life as a child, and is grateful to the aunt and uncle who rescued him from alcoholic parents and for his partner, Jimmy, whose family informally adopted him.

The two were together for 63 years until Jimmy died in 2010. After his death, Hubert moved from California to Oregon to help Jimmy's sister, then moved in May 2018 to Spotsylvania County, where he's cared for by Jimmy's niece, Connie White, and her family.

Even though he's not a blood relative, "Uncle Rick has most of the family history," said White's daughter, Laura Hart of Falmouth. "He knew everybody the longest and probably the best. They told him things they would not necessarily tell everybody else."

Hubert, 96, worked with the U.S. Department of Defense for 35 years after he spent five years in the Navy before and during World War II. He joined, to get away from home, in June 1941, six months before the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Later in life, he raised show dogs, had a catering business and has always loved to decorate for Christmas. Over the years, he's had trees with different color themes. He simply spray painted the ornaments red or gold, orange or black, from one year to the next so he didn't have to buy new ones.