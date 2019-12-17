Hear from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10 for The Free lance-Star's Century of Seasons.

A CENTURY OF SEASONS is a series about holiday memories, shared from someone representing each decade of life, from a woman in her 100s to a child who's under 10. Videos of each person and the entire series is available at fredericksburg.com.

PAUL GLANCY

Growing up in Dahlgren, where his parents didn’t do much outdoor decorating at Christmas, Glancy met his wife Sandra at King George High School. The couple married and eventually moved to Fredericksburg and opened Paul’s Bakery in June 1973. It's now owned by his son Neil. His two other children, Peter and Catherine, also work there.

During his years of running the bakery, Paul Glancy discovered another passion: decorating his house with lights and home-crafted holiday figures. Over the years, they have brought joy to hundreds—if not thousands—of light cruisers who flocked to his Confederate Ridge home in Fredericksburg.

For a time, the Glancys moved the display to Paul’s Bakery, which increased the number of folks who turned out and garnered more donations and gifts for Toys for Tots. But the couple eventually couldn't sustain that effort and moved the display back to their home at 197 Stonewall Dr., where it all began.

As age and health concerns mount, it’s getting harder for the 72-year-old Glancy to set up the display each year, much of which is now purchased rather than built by hand. But he's still going, with occasional volunteer help, and his yard is shining bright.