My inspiration, like many folks who decorate around here, was Ho Ho Land in Stafford. At that display, people used to stop their cars, get out and stand by the roadside watching that display. Everything moved, everything had a purpose and you just enjoyed seeing it.
When I built this house we’re now in and put lights on it the first time, I could see them from three blocks away. Unlike the house where we lived before, we suddenly had visibility and accessibility, so I put in an extra 200 amp service for Christmas lights.
It was Noel Schmidt who showed me how. This neighbor who worked for me for 25 years was probably the smartest person I ever met.
One day early on, Schmidt took a string of lights, crossed it on the ground and used an electronic controller to make a pattern of flashing lights appear as a wheel that was turning. Suddenly, I began to understand how a sequence of lights flashing could be made to appear as movement, whether it was an arm waving, wheels turning or whatever else you wanted to create.
In 2001, we just had lights on the house, but the year after I began to make my pride and joy, a Nativity of light figures that stretched all the way across the yard. I did Jesus, Mary and Joseph at first, then had to follow them up later with wise men, a shepherd and sheep.
A hat-tipping snowman came soon after, my first welded piece. Later I began making the displays of PVC pipe I bent into shapes by warming it, using the frames to hold the strings of lights.
Once Schmidt showed me how to make lights move, I made a figure I called “Rocket Man,” now long gone, and followed that up with a big display I called “Bowler” and another called “Sledder,” which appeared to move down the hill.
I think Bowler was the one people enjoyed the most. If you watch him, he’s not rolling a bowling ball, but instead a snowball. And when he gets a strike, he’s knocking over snowmen, not pins. With each strike, he raises his hands and gets a smile on his face.
Most folks who decorate big time at Christmas say they do it to see the smile on children’s faces, and I do enjoy that. But I put it more like this: Some people golf, some bowl or fish, but all year I play with Christmas. Making the light figures in those early days was what I enjoyed the most, knowing that with each one, I had created something unique.
