For me, [the holidays are] about spending time with family and celebrating different cultures. My family is from Cambodia and we’re Buddhist, but I see [the holidays] as a time to assimilate with American culture. I like to do what I see other people do, you know, Christmas tree, presents. The stereotypical stuff!
It’s a time for giving back. When we go to the [Buddhist] temple [in Manassas], we bring a dish to serve the monks. And I try to give back to the community here. I do a lot of volunteering, like at the SPCA, and there are a lot of drives that I’m involved in, like a turkey drive and a gift drive.
An ideal holiday for me would be traveling and meeting my family. We’re spread out all over the U.S. so it would be nice to spend time and eat with them. We might eat traditional Cambodian food or we might have the traditional turkey dinner.
My favorite holiday memory is from [Anthony Burns] elementary school, when we got to go to school in PJs and we would drink hot cocoa and watch “The Polar Express.” I know I could still do that now, but it wouldn’t be the same. I miss that!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.