Most of the people alive today hadn’t been born when Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. became the first humans to set foot on the lunar surface 50 years ago.
But at Aerojet Rocketdyne, whose rocket engines powered Apollo 11 to the moon, knowledge of that incredible feat is something that employees carry with them every day. It’s in the U.S. company’s DNA, and people take pride that their outfit was part of making history happen. That includes employees at its Orange County rocket-motor test and manufacturing facility.
Joe Cassady, the firm’s executive director for space, needs no reminding of this part of the California-based company’s heritage.
As a 10-year-old boy in Indiana, he stayed up late July 20, 1969, to watch the TV broadcast of Armstrong’s moonwalk, and Apollo 11’s accomplishments propelled him into his career as an aeronautical and astronautical engineer with the Air Force and Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Cassady recalled that his mother insisted that he watch NASA’s rocket launches, from Gemini onward.
“She’s the reason I’m doing what I do,” he said. “From the earliest time I can remember, our television was tuned in every time there was a launch.”
Cassady also acknowledged being influenced by President Kennedy’s rousing “We choose to go to the moon in this decade” speech.
“I think it was a great thing for our nation to do,” he said.
NASA’s Apollo missions were powered by Aerojet Rocketdyne every step of the way, from the Saturn V’s mighty F-1 and J-2 engines to the small bipropellant R-4D engines on the lunar excursion and service modules, Cassady said.
Sixty-three of the company’s engines powered Americans to the moon and brought them safely back to earth, he said. They extended from the bottom of the 363-foot-high rocket to the top.
“Those are ours,” Cassady said of everything from the Saturn V first stage’s gigantic F-1 engines through the second-stage engines to the lunar module’s ascent engine and the reaction-control engines on Apollo’s lunar, command and service modules. Only the lunar module’s descent engine was made by a different firm, TRW.
“We put a lot of pride in that, obviously,” he said. “It was our main engine on the spacecraft’s service model that got the astronauts back home. We are all aware of that legacy. It’s really pretty amazing.”
“For people like me who were alive at that moment, Apollo made a big impression,” Cassady added. “For folks who weren’t born yet, they’re still aware that our R-4D engines, which were on the lunar and service modules, are still being produced today. They’re used on satellites, from launch to final orbit.
“They know that goes back to our Apollo heritage, and they take a good deal of pride in our company having something to do with that,” he said.
Aerojet Rocketdyne has played a role in every U.S. planetary mission, Cassady continued, as well as on the Voyager probe, which recently became mankind’s first interstellar mission.
“People take that to heart,” he said. “Something you worked on is accomplishing those missions.”
Occasionally, some of Apollo’s surviving astronauts will visit the company’s employees.
In a “really cool” moment, Gen. Tom Stafford, a Gemini astronaut, recently went to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., and talked to Aerojet’s Rocketdyne employees there, Cassady said.
Aerojet live-streamed video of Stafford’s conversation with CEO Eileen Drake to the public and to the company’s facilities across the country.
IN ORANGE COUNTY
At its facility in Orange County, which is screened from public view by miles of trees and chain-link fences, Aerojet Rocketdyne “is working on the future of space,” Cassady said.
There, its world-class chemists mix and pour propellants into rocket-engine cases, a process that he likened to baking a cake. Its personnel also research and test hypersonic engines there.
Right now, Orange employees are crafting the jettison motor that will be part of the Launch Abort System for NASA’s next-generation Orion spacecraft, which will carry four astronauts into the heavens.
Key to astronaut safety, the jettison motor separates the Launch Abort System from the spacecraft during a normal launch, or enables the spacecraft to deploy its parachutes for a safe landing after an abort.
Manufactured in Orange County, the motors are shipped to Cape Kennedy to be stacked with other rocket components before launch.
A SUCCESSFUL FLIGHT
Earlier this month, Aerojet Rocketdyne tested the Orion’s jettison motor in flight from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
“We couldn’t ask for a better flight, better mission, a better performance,” said Don Reed, who heads Orion’s test flight office. “That sums it up.”
With that test, NASA demonstrated the Orion spacecraft’s Launch Abort System can outrun a speeding rocket and pull astronauts to safety in case of an emergency, the agency said. The flight test was a milestone for Orion—part of NASA’s recently announced Artemis program, which aims to take astronauts back to the moon and as a proving ground for manned missions to Mars.
With Artemis, NASA and its commercial and international partners are working to land the next man, and first woman, on the moon by 2024, with sustainable missions on the lunar surface by 2028.
As America prepares to venture further into space, Aerojet Rocketdyne is ready to support this effort through its work on the Space Launch System, the nation’s next heavy-lift rocket; Orion; Gateway; and human landers, said Cassady and Mary Engola, the company’s manager of space communications.
On Saturday, for the 50th anniversary of the first moonwalk, Aerojet Rocketdyne employees staffed an exhibit on Washington’s National Mall, in front of the National Gallery of Art—complete with a full-scale RL10 engine on display.
On Saturday evening and earlier last week, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum projected a 36-story image of the Saturn V rocket onto the Washington Monument in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing. The museum’s 17-minute film “Apollo 50: Go For The Moon,” which recreates the launch of Apollo 11, was also projected onto the monument and flanking screens.
AND THANKS
After a week in which the world marked the 50th anniversary of humans’ steps on the moon, it’s appropriate to remember that NASA didn’t pull off the Apollo missions on its own.
The space agency fostered partnerships with prime contractors including Rocketdyne, Boeing, North American Aviation, McDonnell Douglas and the Grumman Corp.
Some 400,000 people worked on Apollo, laboring day and night for years on end to accomplish something many thought was impossible within the time frame President Kennedy gave the nation.
Every hour of space flight had roughly a million hours of work on Earth behind it, according to television’s History channel.
From space, Neil Armstrong himself gave credit to that prodigious effort.
On July 23, 1969, at the end of the Apollo 11 mission, Armstrong concluded the final TV broadcast before he, “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins returned to Earth with a message to the people who had worked on the project.
“We would like to give special thanks to all those Americans who built the spacecraft; who did the construction, design, the tests, and put their hearts and all their abilities into those craft,” Armstrong said. “To those people tonight, we give a special thank you, and to all the other people that are listening and watching tonight, God bless you. Goodnight from Apollo 11.”