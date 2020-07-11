When cancer interrupted the wedding plans of Sylvia Williams and James Hailstork Jr., both agreed he’d get through the treatments, then they’d get married.
Just as he finished radiation for prostate cancer, COVID-19 came along, and everybody went into shutdown. The older couple—he’s 63 and she’s 69—postponed their plans again.
Then, in late May, both Stafford County residents, who were living in their separate homes but spending a lot of time together, started feeling flu-like aches along with sweats and chills. Neither had a fever, but both lost their sense of taste and smell to the point they had no appetite whatsoever.
Both tested positive for the novel coronavirus—and tabled their wedding plans once more.
When each got retested last month and were virus-free, they decided they’d better tie the knot before something else happened.
“God has spared us through all of this, and we decided it was the right time to get married,” she said. “We want to spend what days we have left being happy.”
Williams, who plans to change her last name to his, initially had hoped to have a few friends and relatives at a ceremony. But because of COVID concerns, the wedding ended up taking place outside in her driveway. Marriage Commissioner Tracey Bilodeau officiated at the June 27 event, and the happy couple had two people at their side.
The best man was his nephew, Gregory Greenhow, and the matron of honor was her niece, Charlene Greenhow. The two also happen to be married, and they represent one of the many connections between the newlyweds.
Both Williams and Hailstork grew up in Stafford County and have known each other all their lives. She is the youngest of 20 children of the late Mary Johnson, who was 103 when she died in 2006.
Williams and Hailstork were married before; she for 27 years and he for 23 years. The couples lived on the same road in southern Stafford and regularly waved to each other as they left for work, with many of them headed north for jobs.
His wife died in January 2014, about six months after her husband passed away. Hailstork didn’t have any children, but Williams has a son, two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
The two started dating in April 2018, and he proposed on Christmas Day 2019. They planned to be engaged for a while, but then things started happening that made them wonder if they should wait.
He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in August 2019, but before doctors could treat that, they discovered he also had kidney cancer. He had his left kidney removed in September 2019, was off work for a week, then went right back to his job operating heavy equipment and working on road construction in Northern Virginia.
In March of this year, he underwent five weeks of radiation for prostate problems. He’d finish work, go get treated and be back at work the next day.
When the couple contracted COVID in May, she feared his immune system might be compromised because of his previous problems. She believes the virus took more of a toll on him than cancer did.
“I was so worried about him because of his immune system, but it looked like he bounced back better than I did,” she said.
She also was worried because of their ages and the higher death rate from COVID-19 among African Africans. Williams has high blood pressure and arthritis and is pre-diabetic.
But everything turned out well for the quiet Hailstork and the talkative Williams, who never thought she’d ever marry again, especially at this point in her life. Her niece, who put together a bouquet of flowers matching her dress and provided cake and champagne for a mini reception, jokingly calls her a cougar because she’s older than her husband.
Williams says she’s still a little shocked by the way everything came together, but glad that the couple have said their vows before God and can go forward as man and wife.
“You never know what life has in store for you,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.