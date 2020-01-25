Beginning at the end of January, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Caroline and Essex counties. The primary purpose of the AARP Tax Aide program is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training.
AARP membership is not required to use this free service. Call your nearest location for appointments. Hours and days vary by location, and appointments receive preference. Walk-ins will be accommodated on an as-available basis only, but waiting times may be longer.
Stafford:
- Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Open Mondays and Saturdays. Call 540/899-1703 for appointments.
Spotsylvania:
- Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Open Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 540/785-9267 for appointments.
- Snow Library, 8740 Courthouse Road. Open Saturdays only. Call 540/507-7565 for appointments.
Orange:
- Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 540/661-5475 for appointments.
- Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, Lake of the Woods. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Call 540/268-8837 for appointments.
Culpeper:
- Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Open Mondays and Thursdays. Call 540/308-9763 for appointments.
Essex:
- Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 804/443-4945 for appointments.
Caroline:
- Caroline Community Center library, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green. Open Mondays, Thursdays and some Saturdays. Call 804/633-5455 for appointments.
- Dawn Library, 31046 Richmond Turnpike, Hanover. Open Fridays. Call 804/632-8341 for appointments.
Ladysmith Library, 2199 Clara Smith Drive, Ruther Glen. Open Tuesdays and Fridays, and some Sundays. Call 804/448-0357 for appointments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.