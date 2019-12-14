This year, the winner of the AARP Virginia Gordon Morton Award for Volunteer Service is Marietta D’Ostilio of Fredericksburg.
D’Ostilio has been a champion of providing for those suffering from nutrition insecurity via the annual food drive in the Fredericksburg area, and is the chairperson for the Fredericksburg chapter food drive as part of the AARP Virginia Statewide Food Drive. She is also a volunteer of the Senior Visitors program, which pairs volunteers with seniors who are lonely and isolated.
“Our chapter has been very successful over the past year,” said Juanita Channel, who nominated D’Ostilio. “Most of the credit goes to Marietta.”
She serves as co-president, co-chair of programs and public relations chairperson of Fredericksburg Chapter 3396. She plans monthly meetings, coordinates speakers and supports community service projects. Additionally, D’Ostilio serves on the AARP Virginia Federal Advocacy team, regularly meeting with her member of Congress to brief him about issues important to older Virginians.
“Whenever there is an unexpected crisis or mishap, she steps in with a solution and/or fills in the gap,” said Channel, who was the 2018 Gordon Morton Award recipient. “She is very humble and ensures no one takes offense to all the support she provides.”
The Gordon Morton Award is given to an individual AARP volunteer who has made outstanding contributions to the work of AARP in a manner consistent with the dedication and quality of work modeled by Gordon Morton, an AARP volunteer who passed away in 2002.
AARP Virginia held its annual All-Volunteer Assembly in Richmond in November, where volunteers were lauded at a banquet. The All-Volunteer Assembly honors AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers. AARP Virginia volunteers provide outreach and advocacy for more than one million AARP members in Virginia as well as all Virginians age 50+, and are committed to community service and helping everyone age with dignity and purpose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.