ADVOCATE: Frantz elected president of the board of directors

Giannina DiMaio Frantz has been elected as the president of the board of directors for the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. She is a native to the Fredericksburg area and serves as chair of the Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors. In the November 2019 General Election, Frantz was reelected for a third voluntary, unpaid four-year term as a director representing the City of Fredericksburg. She has 18 years of professional experience across multiple federal agencies in environmental policy development, natural resource conservation, regulatory compliance and enforcement. Currently, she works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the National Ocean Service environmental compliance coordinator. Frantz is a true advocate of conserving our natural resources.
