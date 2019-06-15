Mrs. Merle Wood and her son, purple martin expert Lance Wood, will host their 25th annual Purple Martin Field Day on Saturday at their Louisa County farm.
The program begins promptly at 11 a.m. Bring your lunch to eat while you listen to presentations that cover attracting and managing martins, the habitat martins require, and how to protect birds from snakes, hawks, owls, raccoons, house sparrows, starlings, wind damage and lightning.
Watch a spectacular martin colony that has grown from four pairs in 1992 to more than 130 pairs soar and feed its nestlings.
Buy gourds and seeds, and learn to grow gourds and modify them to create safe, long-lasting purple martin homes.
Free literature on martin attraction and management, and catalogs for high-quality martin equipment will also be available.
Events end by 3 p.m.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated to help cover expenses. Bring lawn chairs, shoes for wet grass, binoculars, notepad, lunch and camera. Do not bring pets.
From the intersection of James Madison Highway and E. Jack Jouett Road, follow the MARTINS signs to reach the Field Day site. Allow 15 minutes from the intersection to reach the site.
For photos, more information and directions, visit purplemartinfieldday.org. In case of rain, check the website the morning of the event to be sure it will be held.