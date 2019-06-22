Pennsylvania College of Technology presented honors to three alumni during spring commencement ceremonies. Darryl Kehrer of Fredericksburg was honored with the Alumni Humanitarian Award, bestowed upon graduates of the institution who’ve provided distinguished community or volunteer service .
After earning an associate of arts from Penn College’s predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College in 1972, Kehrer went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in public administration .
A four-year U.S. Air Force veteran , Kehrer logged 34 years of public service to fellow military veterans, retiring in 2005 as staff director, Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, U.S. House of Representatives.
Kehrer was named a Woodrow Wilson Public Service Fellow in 1992 by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.
Co-author of “Across the Aisle: The Seven-Year Legislative Journey of the Historic Montgomery GI Bill,” he has served as a guest presenter in the art of legislative leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, Syracuse University, Harry S. Truman Institute of Public Policy at the University of Missouri and Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.
Kehrer has volunteered in youth athletics for 27 years and continues to do so in retirement. Annandale–North Springfield Little League and the Annandale High School Athletic Boosters each present an annual award in his name.
In 2015, Kehrer and his wife, Dawn, also a 1972 graduate, established the Daniel J. Doyle Scholarship at Penn College in honor of their former history professor.