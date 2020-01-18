AMERICAN LEGION: Kushner advances to district oratorical contest

Stafford American Legion Post 290 recently conducted its annual oratorical contest. The winner was Christopher Kushner; he was mentored by Fargo Wells, the commander of the Sons of the American Legion chapter at Post 290. Kushner is a Mountain View High School senior involved in the JROTC program. ￼ He will compete in the district contest at Post 364 in Woodbridge.

