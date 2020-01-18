AMERICAN LEGION: Member creates guide for post historians

16th District, American Legion Department of Virginia Historian Edward Thompson has created a book to assist post historians and honor the organization’s centennial celebration. The book organizes the Legion’s history, post records and reporting forms. Thompson is pictured with Department Commander A.B. Brown and Assistant Judge Advocate Dave Stein.

