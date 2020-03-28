AMERICAN LEGION: Organization updates membership requirements

At the National American Legion Convention in 2019, several changes were adopted by the national organization. The main topic discussed by Dave Stein, past department commander and current assistant judge advocate, along with Bill Feasenmyer, candidate for department commander, was veteran eligibility.
Any American veteran, who served in the military forces of the United States of America from 1941 to the present date, who served more than 30 days and has received an honorable discharge is eligible for membership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.