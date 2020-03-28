AMERICAN LEGION: Organization updates membership requirements

Dave Stein and Bill Feasenmyer of the American Legion presented on veteran eligibility.

At the National American Legion Convention in 2019, several changes were adopted by the national organization. The main topic discussed by Dave Stein, past department commander and current assistant judge advocate, along with Bill Feasenmyer, candidate for department commander, was veteran eligibility.

Any American veteran, who served in the military forces of the United States of America from 1941 to the present date, who served more than 30 days and has received an honorable discharge is eligible for membership.

