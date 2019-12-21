American Legion Post 320 delivered Christmas fruit baskets to elderly veterans in Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg area nursing homes. The baskets, provided by Post 320 and Weis Supermarket 304 on Courthouse Road, were distributed by post members, Auxiliary and family members.
Weis store manager Jorge De La Rosa and produce manager Brian Sundberg helped load the baskets into the vehicles of post members. De La Rosa said that Weis was proud to be able to help the community and provide the fruit baskets for the holidays. Sundberg added his thanks for the veterans’ service.
Post representatives delivered 160 baskets as well as 15 gift bags for veterans who couldn’t receive the baskets. At one stop, Navy spouse and Post 320 Auxiliary member Rita Thomas delivered three dozen fruit baskets to veterans at the Spring Arbor residential assisted living facility in Fredericksburg. She said she will forever remember one delivery in particular where the veteran’s face lit up with surprise and joy that he was remembered during the Christmas holiday.
