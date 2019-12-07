AMERICAN LEGION: Post 320 food drive fills holiday baskets

American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania County conducted a food drive at Giant Food at Harrison Crossing. The donated food was used to fill the group’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets. Post members were impressed with the turn out and the generosity of the members of the community who donated. Post members are pictured with the store’s manager.

