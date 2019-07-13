AMERICAN LEGION: Post 290 hosts conference to start the new year

American Legion Post 290 recently hosted a special legislative conference to start its new year. Department of Virginia American Legion Judge Advocate Joe Vaccaro conducted the conference, assisted by Dave Stein, Past Department Commander. Newly elected Post Commanders and their staffs were instructed on Legion protocol and sensitive positions. The conference was sponsored by the 16th District American Legion, led by newly elected Commander John Carty.
Carty (right) with Membership Chairman A.B. Brown, candidate for Department Commander.