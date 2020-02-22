AMERICAN LEGION: Post 320 members attend Children's Expo

American Legion Post 320 members hosted a booth at the Fredericksburg Children’s Expo to spread the word about the youth programs that the American Legion has to offer.
The American Legion has a proud tradition of supporting our nation’s youth. The organization was founded on the principle in 1919, when Children & Youth was declared one of the legion’s four pillars. In the years since, a number of youth-oriented programs have been developed, including Temporary Financial Assistance, Family Support Network and child safety and wellbeing programs.
The American Legion has been a strong advocate for children and youth since its inception. This steadfast dedication has never wavered and continues to be a driving force on behalf of children across the country today.
