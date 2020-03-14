American Legion Post 320 recently held its first meeting of Task Force Alpha, a satellite of Post 320, at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg. Legion members will hold informational, quarterly meetings at the assisted living facility to keep the Task Force Alpha veterans abreast of Legion activities and updates on benefits. One Post 320 Legionnaire said, “They are the sometimes forgotten veterans of our community, and it is the least we can do for them, as they served before we did and opened doors to make our time in uniform better.”
Above, Post Commander Wanda Covington–Ragsdale and Chaplin Gus Taylor meet with some of the veterans.
