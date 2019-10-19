AMERICAN LEGION: Veterans donate eyeglasses to optical clinic

Edward Thompson, 16th District American Legion historian and member of Stafford Post 290, presents a donation of two dozen eyeglasses and cases to the VA Hospital optical store manager in Richmond.
The clinic will present the donation to the Lions Club of Virginia on behalf of all veterans. The glasses were collected from veterans in Stafford County by the American Legion. Edward and his wife, Joyce Thompson, donate frequently to the Veterans Administration and have often been acknowledged for their efforts. Joyce Thompson is a member of Post 290 Ladies Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.