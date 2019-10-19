AMERICAN LEGION: Veterans donate eyeglasses to optical clinic

Edward Thompson of American Legion Post 290 donates eyeglasses and cases to the V.A. Hospital optical store manager in Richmond.

Edward Thompson, 16th District American Legion historian and member of Stafford Post 290, presents a donation of two dozen eyeglasses and cases to the VA Hospital optical store manager in Richmond.

The clinic will present the donation to the Lions Club of Virginia on behalf of all veterans. The glasses were collected from veterans in Stafford County by the American Legion. Edward and his wife, Joyce Thompson, donate frequently to the Veterans Administration and have often been acknowledged for their efforts. Joyce Thompson is a member of Post 290 Ladies Auxiliary.

