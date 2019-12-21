ANNIVERSARY: Practice celebrates milestone with charity drive

Synergy Periodontics & Implants recently celebrated its five-year practice anniversary with a party and charity drive to benefit The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
This year’s Angel Tree drive resulted in an amazing number of donations from patients, friends of the practice and the local dental community to The Salvation Army’s holiday program, which will greatly benefit the Fredericksburg community.
Synergy Periodontics & Implants, owned and operated by Drs. Lillie Pitman and Thanos Ntounis, provides support and sponsorship to several community outreach programs, including The Salvation Army, Loisann’s Hope House and the Rappahannock United Way.
This dedication to community outreach has enabled them to give back to the community in which they live and work by focusing their efforts on providing for the greatest needs in the area.
