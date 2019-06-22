Calling all area nonprofits! Apply now for a 2019 Youth in Philanthropy grant. The winning applicant will receive $10,000. Grants are available to any qualified program that supports youth, involves youth in its implementation or is lead by young people.
Last year, at the recommendation of Youth in Philanthropy members, the foundation awarded $7,195 to FailSafe-ERA for their youth program Changing the Next Generation: Children and Youth Affected by Incarceration. A second grant of $2,805 was awarded to Mary Washington Grief Support Services for the expansion of their program Grief Support for Children and Teens.
This year, program leaders expect to award one grant of $10,000 to the most promising and impactful applicant.
Youth in Philanthropy, affectionately known as YIP, was created by The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region to empower local students to make changes in their community and respond to the issues they feel most passionately about.
The program involves 40 area high school students who tackle issues like homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault. Each year, students are challenged to practice leadership, study proposals, manage budgets, work together and present their views to an audience of peers and adults. YIP has awarded 96 grants to more than 50 organizations, disbursing nearly $165,000 to youth projects in the region.
Grant applications are due on July 19 and are available online at cfrrr.org/make-a-charitable-impact/current-funds/youth-in-philanthropy.
Become a YIP today by completing a YIP Participant Interest Form, found at cfrrr.org/about-us-and-our-initiatives/youth-in-philanthropy/become-a-yip#apply. The Community Foundation is accepting YIP member applications from high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Rising eighth- and ninth-graders may also apply to be included in their 10th grade year.