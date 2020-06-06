The Aquia Evening Lions Club will award three $1,000 scholarships to exceptional seniors from Stafford County: Mackenzie Jackson, Skylar Connelley and Declan Fallon. Due to social distancing, the awards will be made by mail rather than presenting them at a special Aquia Evening Lions Club luncheon.
Mackenzie Jackson of Colonial Forge High School will attend Penn State in the fall. She will participate in the nursing program, as well as Air Force ROTC, with a goal of becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner. Her outstanding grades earned her recognition as an AP scholar and also a place in the National Honor Society. She has taken a college-level EMT course and has served her community in many ways through Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Changing Stafford Roads; Spreading Awareness for Victims of Exploitation; and the Colonial Forge Leo Club, to name a few.
Skylar Connelley of Brooke Point High School will attend North Carolina State University in the fall. She will major in nutrition sciences and eventually earn a master’s degree in physical therapy. Her academic credentials are superb as a National Honor Society member and an Honors and AP student. As the granddaughter of two Lions, Connelley was introduced to serving her community at an early age, and she has continued serving to this day. To quote the last sentence of her essay, “I hope that I can also work with the Wounded Warrior Program in the future to provide support for those vets who have lost a part of their lives to save ours.”
Declan Fallon of Brooke Point High School has been accepted to the University of Mary Washington as a history and education major. He not only wants to learn locally, but also wants to teach locally. He has succeeded very well in Honors and AP as well as dual-enrollment courses. Fallon is an Eagle Scout from Troop 1940 and a Boy Scout Pack 242 Aquia Harbour adult leader. He is an organizer for Fredericksburg/UMW Chapter of the Industrial Workers of the World, helping to provide aid to people in need. Fallon wants to help build an inclusive, respectful community in which all people have the ability to reach out for help.
