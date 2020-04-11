The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has opened an online grant portal, so nonprofits may apply for coronavirus pandemic crisis relief funding through the Community Relief Fund.
Foundation staff streamlined their traditional grant process to make it easy for nonprofit organizations to apply even as they hurry to deliver services while under the strain of coronavirus in our community. The foundation simplified its paperless grant process and pivoted to ACH grant payments to facilitate rapid grant processing and reduce physical interactions.
“We want nonprofits leaders to know that the foundation and our generous donors are here to support them. We understand that the coronavirus is dramatically affecting their operations and the needs in our community, said Ali Thomas, program officer. “Our goal is to offer the flexibility you need so you can meet the challenges you are facing.”
Grants will be awarded on a rolling weekly basis. The first applications may be submitted before noon on Monday. Submissions after that date will be reviewed the following week. Nonprofits may apply each week but must take a break of one grant cycle once awarded a grant. Nonprofits can access the online application from The Community Foundation’s website: cfrrr.org/nonprofit-grant-application.
Complete grant guidelines are available on the website, as well.
The foundation is actively collecting information directly from nonprofits about how coronavirus is affecting their organization and the mission they serve. All are encouraged to complete the foundation’s community needs assessment: cfrrr.org/nonprofit-needs-assessment-covid-19. The George Washington Regional Planning Commission has partnered with the foundation to evaluate results of the survey.
Through the support of The Community Foundation’s board of governors, all Community Relief Fund administrative costs have been waived through June 30. This ensures that 100 percent of funds are distributed to community-based organizations in need.
The Community Foundation’s Board seeded the Community Relief Fund with $50,000 from the foundation’s board-directed, unrestricted Community Fund. Individuals, families and businesses have been making gifts and pledging support.
The Community Foundation urges everyone to include regional nonprofits in your crisis response giving by making a donation to the Community Relief Fund or by giving to them directly.
Make a gift online at cfrrr.org; or mail a check to The Community Foundation/Community Relief Fund at Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Visit cfrrr.org/covid-19-response or contact foundation staff at info@cfrrr.org for more information.
