Emma Williams, a third-grader at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Caroline County, has been drawing pictures to sell and raise money for the homeless. Emma came up with her idea after seeing people sitting at stop lights or sleeping under bridges.
She drew up a few pictures, wrote “50 cents” on the top and carried a little box around with a post-it that read “For the Homeless.” Her mother, Whitney Pullin, asked her what she was doing. Pullin wrote, “Once she told me her ideas, I took it to Facebook and made a post on my page. Quickly, responses filled the post.”
Emma has raised $110 so far, which was given to Fredericksburg Baptist Church for Micah Ministries to help with the community meal they host on Thursdays.
To request a drawing or donate to Emma’s project, email wpullin523@gmail.com.