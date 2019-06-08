ART: King George High School students present annual spring show

King George High School students displayed artwork for the public at the annual Spring Art Show. Among them, Joshua Staples was the only senior to complete all four years of the arts program, which have no doubt prepared him to pursue his bachelor’s degree in art and architecture at VCU next fall. Soliel Denton’s vision of feline joy won her a second-place ribbon in the Collage Animals category. Congratulations to the artists and to Ms. Byrnes, Ms. Sawyer and Ms. Boles for bringing out the best in such talented students.