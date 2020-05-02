Art show named for Johnny P. Johnson

Starting next year, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Teen Art Show will be known as the Johnny P. Johnson Teen Art Show. The library would like to recognize the sizable contributions to CRRL art programs made by Johnny Johnson, who has served as a judge for every CRRL Teen Art Show since the first in 1995.
Johnson’s contribution to the Fredericksburg arts community is profound, including his history as an arts instructor starting at Walker–Grant in 1959, then at James Monroe High School and the University of Mary Washington until his retirement in 1991. Johnson has shared his gifts with generations of artists and fans. His visual work blends striking textures with themes of family and social commentary, and he has produced over 5,000 pieces in his lifetime.
On July 7, 2018, the city of Fredericksburg named a special day in his honor, organized by the Arts and Cultural Council of the Rappahannock.
Visitors approaching Fredericksburg from the Chatham Bridge can view a mural celebrating Johnson to the left of the Sophia Street intersection.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library thanks Johnny Johnson for his many contributions to art and for supporting the library’s outreach to teen artists.
While the 2020 Teen Art Show cannot be viewed in person because of the library’s closure, the winners and honorees can be seen online at librarypoint.org/2020-teen-art-show.
The entire show is viewable on CRRL’s Flickr at flickr.com/photos/crrlnews/albums/72157713634346882.
