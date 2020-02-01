ArtsLIVE! scholarship winners

Christian Henriksen, Noelle Fiegl, Sofie Lang and Matthew Reffner received scholarships.

ArtsLIVE! held its 2020 Young Artist Competition finals concert on Jan. 18 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Young pianists and instrumentalists auditioned prior to the event, and the finalists competed before a panel of judges at the finals. Scholarships were awarded by ArtsLIVE! to the winners.

First place pianist winner is Christian Henriksen.

First place instrumentalist is Noelle Fiegl, violin.

Second place overall winner is Matthew Reffner, cello.

Third place overall is Sofie Lang, violin.

Judges for the event were Jim Ford, conductor of the Rappahannock Pops Orchestra as lead judge, along with Marilla Haas and Chris Abeel.

Competing finalists included Anna Thompson, Joseph D’Antonio, Daniel Snell, Rana Ansari, Sofie Lang, Christian Henriksen, Matthew Reffner and Noelle Fiegl.

ArtsLIVE! invites all of the winners to perform in May at its annual Chamber Music Festival. First place winners will be invited to solo with the Rappahannock Pops Orchestra at a future concert.

